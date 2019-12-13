3.42 RUB
Alexander Lukashenko receives report from Yuri Nazarov, the Presidential Property Manager
President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko has met with Yuri Nazarov, head of the Presidential Property Management Directorate, to receive his report, BelTA informs.
The head of state was interested in the work of enterprises and organizations of the Property Management Directorate, and, above all, in the existing shortcomings. Another topic of the working meeting was the personnel issue.
"In a nutshell, the results. Heroism I know. But where is it bad? - the President asked. - And personnel - you suggested discussing this issue."
As Yuri Nazarov reported, on the whole, the Department of Affairs worked well, but in assessing the situation we went to each enterprise and identified existing shortcomings. "We held the final meeting of the board and sorted it out. We looked not at the overall "temperature of the hospital", but at specific enterprises," he said.
Yuri Nazarov told journalists after the report that the Department of Affairs sees who in the structure is not working out, appropriate assessments have been given. "We will correct the situation," he assured. - I reported to the President how we started the year. We started it well. The only issue that we are now taking more substantive control over is the export of goods and services."
The Presidential Property Manager explained that if, for example, everything is going well with tourist services - guests are coming, sanatoriums are in demand, there is growth dynamics - then there are certain problems with the export of goods. "We know how to solve them. At the end of March, we will probably gather."
