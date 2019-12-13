Lukashenko presents BELARUS tractor as gift to Putin

President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko has brought a BELARUS tractor as a gift to Russian President Vladimir Putin. He said this, while answering a question of journalists on his arrival at the informal summit of the CIS in St. Petersburg, BelTA informs.



"What did you bring as a gift, if not a secret?" - The journalists asked the President. "A tractor," said Alexander Lukashenko. While answering the clarifying question of what kind of tractor, the President said: "The one I work at, BELARUS. This is the best one. One-off production."



"And I'm going to offer him an attachment, a planter for sowing bread, maybe something else. It is versatile. We'll grow it and we'll give it to Duda, Morawiecki and to Europe, so that they wouldn't starve. In order not to steal bread from Ukraine, but to bring it to poor countries," said Alexander Lukashenko.



The telegram-channel "Pool of the First" published a picture of a certificate for a tractor for Vladimir Putin. This is a tractor BELARUS 1523.3. "To the President of the Russian Federation Vladimir Vladimirovich Putin in honor of his anniversary," reads the inscription on the certificate.



In a conversation with journalists, Alexander Lukashenko also emphasized that he arrived at the summit in a Russian car AURUS.



