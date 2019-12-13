Lukashenko calls for CSTO unity and clear policy definition

"There are enough challenges. We try to solve the problems we have, especially on the borders of the CSTO member states. I do not speak of your experience in vain. Your memory is excellent. You know well both the Caucasus and Central Asia. We have problems there. Let's try to resolve them and unite the Collective Security Treaty Organization as much as possible in these difficult times. You see what is happening along the perimeter," said the Belarusian leader.

Alexander Lukashenko stressed that all members of the CSTO should unite and act together, because it is always easier and simpler. "If someone thinks that the conflict between Ukraine and Russia is not our conflict and that we will just sit quietly somewhere. The time will come (it is not far away, literally tomorrow, which will require us to define ourselves, to take a certain position. I am not saying that this will be to the detriment of national interests and so on. But with all our allied disadvantages we will have to clearly define our policy, our line in order to act together. It is always easier to act together," said the Belarusian leader.