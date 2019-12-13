3.40 RUB
Lukashenko holds phone talks with Putin and Nazarbayev
On June 25, President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko held telephone conversations with Russian President Vladimir Putin and the first President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev, BelTA informs, citing the press service of the Belarusian leader.
In the morning, Alexander Lukashenko talked on the phone with his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin.
In the afternoon he had a telephone conversation with Nursultan Nazarbayev. They discussed the international situation, the situation in the region, and Belarus-Kazakhstan relations.
