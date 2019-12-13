EconomyPresidentSocietyPoliticsIncidentsHealthTechnologyCultureRegionsSportIn the worldTelegram newsHorizon

Lukashenko holds phone talks with Putin and Nazarbayev

On June 25, President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko held telephone conversations with Russian President Vladimir Putin and the first President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev, BelTA informs, citing the press service of the Belarusian leader.

In the morning, Alexander Lukashenko talked on the phone with his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin.

In the afternoon he had a telephone conversation with Nursultan Nazarbayev. They discussed the international situation, the situation in the region, and Belarus-Kazakhstan relations.

President

All

Politics

All

Society

All

In the world

All

Regions

All

Incidents

All