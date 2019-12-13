Lukashenko holds phone conversation with Zyuganov

President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko had a telephone conversation with Chairman of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of the Russian Federation Gennady Zyuganov, the press service of the Belarusian leader reported.

They also discussed the issue of holding the second international anti-fascist forum, which is planned to be held in Minsk this fall (the first such forum was also held in Belarus a year ago). Gennady Zyuganov invited Alexander Lukashenko to the forum, which is expected to be attended by guests from more than 100 countries.