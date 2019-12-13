3.42 RUB
3.33 USD
3.63 EUR
Lukashenko holds phone conversation with Zyuganov
President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko had a telephone conversation with Chairman of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of the Russian Federation Gennady Zyuganov, the press service of the Belarusian leader reported.
Gennady Zyuganov thanked Alexander Lukashenko for congratulating him on his 80th birthday, which the CPRF leader celebrated in June this year.
During the telephone conversation they discussed cooperation between the Communist Parties of Belarus and Russia.
They also discussed the issue of holding the second international anti-fascist forum, which is planned to be held in Minsk this fall (the first such forum was also held in Belarus a year ago). Gennady Zyuganov invited Alexander Lukashenko to the forum, which is expected to be attended by guests from more than 100 countries.
President
All
It must be up to the mark - Lukashenko tells how presidential election should be held
Lukashenko confident in ability of Belarus and Russia's Tula region to reach $1 billion in trade
Investments should be made in areas where Belarus already has competencies - Lukashenko
Lukashenko expresses condolences to Serbia for victims of accident at Novi Sad railway station
Politics
All
Society
All
In the world
All
Regions
All
Zone X
All