Lukashenko tells whether he intends to go to U.N. summit in September
President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko has answered the question whether he is going to go to the UN summit on Sustainable Development Goals in September. The President made such a statement at a meeting with foreign and Belarusian journalists, BelTA informs.
"I'm not cancelling the event yet. Not yet. It will be known long before that. We'll consult with my older brother. If he won't come, well, why should I go there without him," said the head of the state.
As previously reported, earlier the President of Belarus received an invitation from the UN Secretary General, António Guterres, to participate in the summit.
