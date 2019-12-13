Lukashenko holds big meeting with economic bloc of government

Today, at the Palace of Independence, Alexander Lukashenko will hold a big meeting with the economic bloc of the government, according to Pool One Telegram Channel. There are a lot of issues, as well as participants. But the main one is the prices growth in the country.



The President himself changed the format of the event, changed the speakers, added some participants. The Ministry of Statistics, trade unions, the leadership of both chambers of the Parliament and the SCC will speak about the current situation, the reasons for price growth and proposals on price control. The government and the National Bank will speak about the measures taken to stabilize the situation.



