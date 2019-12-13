Lukashenko: Strengthening of Belarusian-Russian relations is a natural response to the changing situation in the world

Strengthening of Belarusian-Russian relations has become a natural response to the changing situation in the world. This was stated by President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko at the talks in Minsk with Russian President Vladimir Putin, BelTA informs.

The head of state welcomed all Russian colleagues in the hospitable Belarusian capital. "Due to the circumstances, you have not been here for quite a long time. But you are always welcome for us. The interruption in you visits to Minsk has not prevented us from being in constant contact. Even our so-called western partners were very concerned that we sometimes met very often. We met regularly both in the Russian Federation and at international venues," the Belarusian leader said to Vladimir Putin.

He mentioned that the governments of the two countries work intensively, and there are a lot of meetings at the regional and enterprise level. This is proved by the stable growth in trade and the resolution of many issues that used to hinder cooperation.

"Strengthening of Belarusian-Russian relations has become a natural response to the changing situation in the world, where we are constantly tested and tested for our strength. I believe that despite some problems, we still find effective responses to various challenges and threats," said Alexander Lukashenko.

According to him, the momentous decisions on closer integration of Belarus and Russia once again demonstrate to the whole world that only together one can overcome any pandemic, crisis or sanctions.

It is noteworthy that the talks between Alexander Lukashenko and Vladimir Putin immediately began with an enlarged meeting in the presence of members of delegations. The leaders of the countries did not sit opposite each other, as usually happens during such negotiations, but next to each other. This is a special symbolism, emphasizing the friendly and allied nature of the Belarusian-Russian relations.

Belarus received a representative delegation of high-ranking Russian officials. It includes Deputy Prime Minister Alexei Overchuk, Aide to the Russian President Yuri Ushakov, Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov and Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu, Deputy Head of Presidential Administration and Press Secretary Dmitry Peskov, Energy Minister Nikolai Shulginov, Director of the Federal Service for Military and Technical Cooperation Dmitry Shugaev, General Directors of Roscosmos and Rosatom Yuri Borisov and Alexei Likhachev, Deputy Finance Minister Alexei Sazonov.

On the part of the Belarusian government, the negotiations are attended by Prime Minister Roman Golovchenko and First Deputy Prime Minister Nikolai Snopkov, heads of the Foreign Ministry, Defense Ministry, Industry Ministry, Ministry of Transport and Communications, Ministry of Finance, Ministry of Energy, Chairman of the State Military Industrial Committee and Chairman of the State Customs Committee.