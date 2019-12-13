President of Belarus meets with UN Secretary General in Astana

President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko met with UN Secretary-General António Guterres on the margins of the SCO summit in Astana, BELTA reports.

Cooperation with the UN is one of the most important vectors of Belarus' foreign policy. During the period of independence, the country has introduced a number of important initiatives to the UN, which have strengthened the positive image of the Belarusian state in the international arena.

The initiative of the Belarusian head of state on the need to launch a broad international dialog to restore trust and strengthen security in the spirit of San Francisco is being promoted.

Belarus is also actively opposing unilateral coercive measures from the rostrum of the United Nations.