Lukashenko: Belarus has always been interested in cooperation with Abkhazia

The development of cooperation between Belarus and Abkhazia were discussed at a meeting in Minsk between President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko and President of Abkhazia Aslan Bzhania, BelTA informs.

Alexander Lukashenko stressed that Belarus has always been interested in cooperation with Abkhazia, which was also discussed during the communication of the Belarusian leader with Aslan Bzhania on the Abkhazian land in September 2022. "I could not help thinking why the Georgian government reacts so sharply to our meetings. Can't there be normal, warm friendly relations between people, between nations? Maybe these relations, as I said then, will serve peace and friendship between the Abkhazian and Georgian peoples. You and I have never planned any actions against Tbilisi," said the President of Belarus.

He remarked that he was observing the situation developing in Georgia. "We did not give any assessments, we did not interfere in this situation and others. We had and maintain very good relations as far as it is possible with Tbilisi. Why do they react so acutely ... I think you can help me find the answer to this question," said Alexander Lukashenko.

As for cooperation with Abkhazia, the President stressed that this meeting is very important in human terms. "Our relations should develop. The Abkhaz people respect the Belarusians. There is nothing bad to say about Belarus. We have something to build the foundation of our relations on. There are goods we are interested in. There are goods in which you are interested. Moreover, the tourist direction is very important. Especially after they started imposing all sorts of sanctions against us here. Our people want to visit the sea. So I took a look at your coast. We used to go there all the time, to Sukhumi, Batumi, Tbilisi and so on. Our people visit these cities even now. But somehow it has turned out that Abkhazia was cut off, though the demand is very high," the President said.