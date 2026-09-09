Maksim Ryzhenkov receives copies of credentials from Iranian Ambassador

Belarusian Foreign Minister Maksim Ryzhenkov received copies of the credentials of Mohsen Omid-Zamani, Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Iran to Belarus. This was reported by BELTA, citing the Foreign Ministry's press service.

Maksim Ryzhenkov congratulated the Iranian diplomat on the start of his mission and wished him success in his work.

The parties exchanged views on a wide range of current issues regarding Belarusian-Iranian political and humanitarian cooperation.

They noted the steady momentum in the development of bilateral relations and the high level of mutual trust.

The Minister and the Ambassador also reaffirmed the importance of maintaining a high frequency of contacts at the highest and high levels, as well as their interest in further deepening the dialogue.

They discussed the schedule of joint events for the near and medium term; these events are intended to provide additional impetus to the development of interstate cooperation and to ensure the consistent advancement and substantive development of priority areas of collaboration between Belarus and Iran.