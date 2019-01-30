Martin Sajdik: Minsk negotiating format proved its effectiveness

Minsk format of negotiations proved its effectiveness. Since the beginning of this year, not a single civilian victim has been registered in eastern Ukraine. This was stated by OSCE special representative Martin Sajdik following the results of the next meeting of the Tripartite Contact Group. One of the main priorities of its activities is ensuring security and decent living conditions for the population in the conflict zone.

“As you know, last year we managed to significantly reduce the number of civilian casualties to the lowest level since the beginning of the conflict. And this trend continues this year. According to preliminary data of the OSCE, this is clearly an important event. Since the beginning of the year, as of the day before yesterday, no civilian victims have been registered. This is clear evidence that the work of the Tripartite Contact Group in Minsk is yielding results. "

On January 25, a videoconference was held between the diplomatic advisors of the Normandy Four, where it was decided to pay attention to humanitarian issues. Among them is the improvement of conditions for crossing the contact line, the exchange of prisoners, the preservation of vital civilian infrastructure. These topics have become the subject of discussion by the contact group and its working subgroups today. The next meeting is expected to take place on February