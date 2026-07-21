Maxim Ryzhenkov Shares Outcomes of His Working Visit to Mozambique

Belarus is developing a large-scale project to supply 4,000 units of agricultural equipment, including 1,000 tractors, to Mozambique. This is one of many understandings reached during Belarusian Foreign Minister Maxim Ryzhenkov's visit to the African republic.

As the Belarusian foreign minister noted, the country, with a population of nearly 40 million and access to the Indian Ocean, is extremely interested in Belarusian technology. Mozambique requires support in security matters and in combating various forms of organized crime. Belarus can assist in this area by training specialists as well as providing training in drone technology, anti-drone systems, and radar systems.

Agricultural mechanization, food security, industrial cooperation, and ensuring the African country's industrial sovereignty were also discussed. Belarus is interested in using Mozambique's port infrastructure and, through it, promoting its products to other countries in the region. Joint projects in the mining industry are also being discussed.

Maxim Ryzhenkov, Belarus' Foreign Minister:

"The country is actively extracting various natural resources, ranging from gas, oil, precious metals and stones to coal, graphite, and titanium. Belarusian mining equipment, mining industry technologies, and specialists in this field could be very useful in this case. This was also discussed. Mozambique's leaders are somewhat disheartened today by having to rely entirely on Western companies, where some projects are not generating the income they could have."

But the key outcome of the visit was political. Mozambique President Daniel Francisco Chapo gratefully accepted Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko's invitation to pay an official visit to Belarus. By that time, the parties are expected to have finalized about a dozen bilateral agreements and hold the first meeting of the joint commission on trade and economic cooperation.

Photo: BelTA