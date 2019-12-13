PresidentEconomySocietyPoliticsHealthTechnologyCultureIncidentsRegionsSportIn the worldHorizonTelegram news

Mendkovich: Belarus and Russia successfully resist sanctions pressure

Belarus and Russia not only successfully resist sanctions, but also strengthen their cooperation. Russian political scientist Nikita Mendkovich shared this opinion with Belteleradiocompany.

Nikita Mendkovich, political analyst, head of the Eurasian Analytical Club, expert of the Russian Council on Foreign Affairs:

“I believe that we have successfully countered the sanctions pressure. Now the main problems are experienced by Western European countries, which are involved in economic aggression against our states. As for us, we have every prospect of expanding production and creating new jobs by entering new markets. First of all, these are the markets of the Middle East, South and East Asia. They need agricultural equipment, and household appliances, and computers. And if we don't miss the opportunities now, we can make an industrial leap and highly improve the living standards of our people.”

He also added that the processes of integration will now grow stronger. Not absorption, but integration. "It's about removing barriers to trade, to creating common goods. This is not an absorption, this is a joint development," said Nikita Mendkovich.

