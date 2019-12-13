Mendkovich: Belarus and Russia successfully resist sanctions pressure

“I believe that we have successfully countered the sanctions pressure. Now the main problems are experienced by Western European countries, which are involved in economic aggression against our states. As for us, we have every prospect of expanding production and creating new jobs by entering new markets. First of all, these are the markets of the Middle East, South and East Asia. They need agricultural equipment, and household appliances, and computers. And if we don't miss the opportunities now, we can make an industrial leap and highly improve the living standards of our people.”