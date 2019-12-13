EAEU Intergovernmental Council: Common approaches against sanctions to make economy stronger

The EAEU should move from the removal of barriers to the joint creation of technologies and products. The Belarusian side voiced its position at the Intergovernmental Council in Nur-Sultan. The partners have an understanding that the pressure will increase. An effective tool to counter sanctions is to ensure our economic independence in technology and goods.



Belarus discussed the unified anti-sanctions measures with our colleague from Russia. The current realities of the EAEU were discussed by the heads of government with the President of Kazakhstan. Last year, the country chaired the union. And the trade turnover has grown by a third to exceed $72 billion. Now it is important to maintain this trend and actively promote our brands.



On the whole, the trade and coordination within the framework of the five countries were considered at the Intergovernmental Council.



The Belarusian party insists: the formation of common commodity markets should certainly be on the agenda of the EAEU this year. Of course, there is an agreement in principle, but it is important to have everything done by 2025.



Another our initiative is the extension of zero duties on imports of electric cars. Such preferences are a good incentive to buy electric cars. And Belarus stakes on green economy in its development.



The next talk about Eurasian integration at the prime ministerial level will take place in Belarus at the end of June in Brest.

