EAEU Intergovernmental Council sets priorities for Eurasian integration

The EAEU Intergovernmental Council, which was held for 2 days in Kyrgyzstan, set priorities for Eurasian integration. The summit brought together the prime ministers of the Five. The meeting on August 20 was held in a broad format. Common markets, digital transport corridors and trade without borders will make the Union stronger and more resilient to both viral cataclysms and sanctions pressures. Therefore, along with legal documents, the legislative Eurasian base, special attention is paid to joint projects, the creation of a register of industrial products and admission to state procurement, removing old and new barriers.

The Eurasian Five reconsidered the restrictions that they were planning to eliminate for 2 years. Over the previous five years we managed to say goodbye to five dozen such obstacles. And this is certainly progress, but as the areas of cooperation expand, new ones emerge. These are the areas we are now working on.

The host country is Kyrgyzstan. Before the negotiations, all the prime ministers had a meeting with its President. They once again stressed that cooperation helped the economies to survive the difficult pandemic year. Today is the time to move forward.

Creating common commodity markets

The parties discussed common commodity markets: gas, oil and oil products. The Belarusian side urged its colleagues to timely complete the work on draft agreements. They spoke about the common market of organic agricultural products, it is a global trend and it is important not to miss the chance to occupy our niche. We have a great interest here. After all, today Belarus is a major exporter of food. The Five agreed to develop an international treatyon the free movement of organic products in the Eurasian territory. In the first half of the year, the EAEU trade within the Union rose by a third. Sales to foreign markets also increased by a quarter. This is the very effect of cooperation.

But today, says the Belarusian Prime Minister, companies have to fight not only with competitors for their customers, but also to overcome the pressure of sanctions.

Unified transport policy within EAEU

To make trade more dynamic, clear logistics is needed. Therefore, the Five signed a road map for transport policy for 3 years. Green corridors and development of transport and logistics hubs are the goal of the memorandum signed today by the railways. Convenient and fast routes, plus digital technologies will make the delivery of goods fast in all directions.