Belarusian MFA responds to U.S. sanctions

In the light of recent events, the haste with which the U.S. took a decision to resume the anti-Belarusian sanctions raises a big question. In this regard, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs issued a statement noting that against the background of serious domestic problems, of which everyone is aware, the new U.S. administration exerts itself to demonstrate its rigidity and pseudo-principled approach on someone. The interests of business, ordinary Belarusians or Americans, security and stability in the region and the world do not matter for Washington. Our region will once again have to pay for the consequences of such irresponsible actions.



The Foreign Ministry also stressed that sovereignty and independence are immutable values for the Belarusian people: "It's high time for the American party to understand that there will be no compromise on these issues. The Republic of Belarus is a country that can stand up for itself, that does not accept coercion, is not governed from the outside and does not succumb to the influence of sanctions and restrictions. The acceptance of this simple truth will help to solve mutual problems. The Republic of Belarus will make every effort, including at the international level, to protect the well-being of thousands of employees of enterprises and citizens of Belarus from these destructive U.S. measures. We intend to reserve an asymmetric response for the American side," declared the Foreign Ministry.