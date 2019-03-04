EconomyPresidentSocietyPoliticsIncidentsHealthTechnologyCultureRegionsSportIn the worldTelegram newsHorizon

Belarusian Foreign Ministry lifts restrictions on number of employees of American Embassy

At the meeting with Deputy Assistant Secretary in the European and Eurasian Bureau at the U.S. Department of State George Kent, the Foreign Minister of Belarus, Vladimir Makei, informed about lifting restrictions on the number of employees of the American Embassy in our country. The Foreign Ministry of Belarus expressed hope that this step will contribute to the normalization of relations between the countries. The parties also exchanged views on topical issues on the international agenda.

President

All

Politics

All

Society

All

In the world

All

Regions

All

Incidents

All