Minister of Foreign Affairs of Russia to visit Belarus on January 19
Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov will pay a visit to Belarus on January 19, BelTA informs with reference to Foreign Ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova.
Joint meetings of panels of foreign ministries of Belarus and Russia have been annually held since 2000. "They are an effective mechanism for synchronizing efforts of the two countries in the international arena. The forthcoming session will focus on the implementation of the program of concerted actions in foreign policy of the Union State Treaty states for 2022-2023. They will also discuss cooperation in foreign policy planning, coordination with regard to the EU, NATO, the Council of Europe, joint work in the OSCE, cooperation in multilateral forums on arms control and counteraction to the West's policy of politicizing international economic and human rights organizations," Foreign Ministry spokeswoman said.
According to Maria Zakharova, the meeting will result in the signing of a resolution, a plan of interagency consultations for 2023 and an intergovernmental memorandum of understanding on biosafety.
