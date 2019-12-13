Minister of Foreign Affairs of Belarus, representatives of key ministries, state enterprises and concerns to visit Harare

While the western world is mired in internal strife, Belarus is trying to find common points for creation. On February 21, Minister of Foreign Affairs of our country Sergei Aleinik will travel to the capital of Zimbabwe to hold the first meeting of the Joint Permanent Commission on Cooperation between the two countries. The Belarusian delegation will include heads and employees of key ministries, state enterprises and concerns. The agenda includes trade, economic and investment cooperation, industrial cooperation, Belarus' participation in the mechanization of Zimbabwe's agriculture and strengthening food security of the African state.