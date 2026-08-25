Minsk to Host Council of Permanent Representatives of CIS Countries on August 25

On August 25, a meeting of the Council of Permanent Plenipotentiary Representatives of the CIS countries will be held in Minsk, focusing on preparations for the December summit of heads of government in Moscow.

The permanent representatives will also discuss the implementation of decisions on the Commonwealth's observer and partner institutions and the development of the "CIS Plus" format. A separate agenda item will be the discussion of practical and legal steps related to formalizing Moldova's withdrawal from the organization.

The meeting will be held at the headquarters of the CIS Executive Committee in Minsk.