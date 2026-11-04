CSTO activities in Greater Eurasia, the role of cutting-edge technologies in shaping continental security, and integration as the future of the Eurasian economic model—the Minsk platform has become a space for substantive peace dialogues involving more than 50 nations.

The Belarusian capital once again reaffirms its status as a crucial geopolitical venue. The first meeting of the drafting group for the Eurasian Charter of Diversity and Multipolarity will take place this December in Minsk.

The initiative has received backing from the UN General Assembly, and numerous countries are already confirming their participation.

Igor Sekreta, Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Belarus:

"The uniqueness of the Charter and the process being launched here in Minsk lies in the fact that, unlike the Helsinki Final Act, we are discussing a framework document being developed right in the midst of a conflict. Back then, the Helsinki process took place during a standoff between two centers of power, but there was no active armed confrontation. Today, we face a completely different reality. We must draw lessons both from the experience of drafting the Helsinki Final Act and from the situation we find ourselves in today, here and now. I am confident that the demand for this initiative will grow even further as the parties move toward a peaceful resolution of the conflict in Ukraine. At that stage, we will be talking extensively about reconstruction, peacekeeping, state border protection, spheres of interest, and the establishment and restoration of economic ties."