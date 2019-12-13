Minsk and Moscow intend to proceed to stand for multi-polar system of world order

The Foreign Affairs Ministers of Belarus and Russia signed a joint statement on the occasion of the 30th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between the countries. Minsk and Moscow intend to proceed to stand for multi-polar system of the world order, to contribute towards the reduction of international tension and the development of an equal, mutually respectful dialogue aimed at achieving a fair balance of interests of all states.



Belarus and Russia to proceed to uphold the principles of a just world order



Vladimir Makei and Sergey Lavrov expressed their deep concern about the situation, which is becoming more complicated in the security sphere. No matter how much the collective West would like to shift the blame to Belarus and Russia, it has become obvious over the past two years, that the destructive actions come from the European and American pseudo-democrats.



Vladimir Makei, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Belarus:



“Nowhere in any statement have we preached the idea of confrontation, inciting enmity, hatred between people, which we constantly hear from the other side. On the contrary, we stood for dialogue, because we believe that only dialogue and discussion at the negotiating table, the attempt to find diplomatic ways to solve certain problematic disputes, even hot military disputes can ensure stability in relations and lead to ensuring peace and stability in the region and the world as a whole.”



Sergey Lavrov, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Russia:



“We will trust neither the Americans nor the European Union now or in the future. We are already doing everything necessary to avoid dependence on them in critically important sectors in the state, for our population, and for our security. As for the iron curtain, I agree with Vladimir Putin, who said that it is almost falling.”



On the occasion of the anniversary of the diplomatic relations, the heads of the Foreign Ministries participated in cancellation of a postage stamp. It depicts the buildings of the Embassies of Belarus and Russia.



