PoliticsSocietyPresidentEconomyHealthCultureRegionsIncidentsTechnologySportIn the worldHorizonTelegram news

Minsk hosts EAEU Intergovernmental Council

Minsk hosts the EAEU Intergovernmental Council. The prime ministers of the five countries will make decisions that will affect the future of Eurasian integration. The Council of the Eurasian Economic Commission has reconciled positions and prepared all materials for the enlarged Intergovernmental Council. Of course, the prime ministers arrived here just an hour ago.


President

All

Politics

All

Society

All

In the world

All

Regions

All

Incidents

All