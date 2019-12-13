3.42 RUB
3.33 USD
3.58 EUR
Minsk hosts EAEU Intergovernmental Council
Minsk hosts the EAEU Intergovernmental Council. The prime ministers of the five countries will make decisions that will affect the future of Eurasian integration. The Council of the Eurasian Economic Commission has reconciled positions and prepared all materials for the enlarged Intergovernmental Council. Of course, the prime ministers arrived here just an hour ago.
President
All
Politics
All
Society
All
In the world
All
Regions
All
Incidents
All