Minsk to host Munich Security Conference for the first time
Participants come to the Belarusian capital, among them there are heads of states and governments. Armenian President Armen Sargsyan has already arrived. The meeting of the main group of the Munich Conference will begin tomorrow and last until Thursday. The topics include world and regional conflicts, as well as ways to resolve them. By the way, dozens of foreign mass media expressed interest in the event, including the major world and regional mass media: TASS, Reuters, Bloomberg, Washington Post, NBC, Deutsche Welle, Die Zeit and others.
Family capital program in Belarus extended until 2029 - President signs decree
People will judge by deeds - President sets tasksfor Belarus farmingin next five years
Lukashenko tells what is the main task of politicians in the pre-election period
Lukashenko: Minsk and Ankara connected by many interesting projects in wide variety of areas
Belarusians can submit proposals on online platform "People's Five-Year Plan"
Church in honor of Saint Sava of Serbia being built in the multifunctional complex "Minsk-Mir
Rachkov: Conference on Eurasian Security arouses commotion
Updated concept of Union State security discussed at International Conference in Minsk
