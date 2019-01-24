PoliticsPresidentSocietyEconomyIncidentsHealthTechnologyCultureRegionsSportIn the worldTelegram newsHorizon

Belarus’ architecture of managing process of achieving goals of sustainable development praised by world community

This was stated by national coordinator Marianna Shchetkina. The first national sustainable development forum is taking place in Minsk at the moment. Topics for discussion are economic growth, environmental safety, education and public health. President Alexander Lukashenko sent greetings to the meeting participants.

The platform for reporting on sustainable development goals is already available on the website of the statistical committee. It includes 255 national indicators.

