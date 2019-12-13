PoliticsSocietyPresidentEconomyHealthCultureRegionsIncidentsTechnologySportIn the worldHorizonTelegram news

N. Eismont comments on implementation of agreements between Minsk and Berlin

While the European Union takes no action, four hundred people were able to go home as part of the personal agreements between the President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko and German Chancellor Angela Merkel. The rest categorically do not want to leave, announced the Press Secretary of the head of state N. Eismont.

President

All

Politics

All

Society

All

In the world

All

Regions

All

Incidents

All