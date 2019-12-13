3.42 RUB
3.32 USD
3.60 EUR
N. Kochanova: Venezuela is a country close to us in spirit
Venezuela has been and remains a spiritually close country for us, noted Natalya Kochanova. The Speaker of the Upper House of Parliament stressed that the good relations established by Presidents Alexander Lukashenko and Hugo Chavez serve as a guarantee for this. Belarus and Venezuela do not accept interference in the internal affairs of the states, the imposition of sanctions and attempts to destabilize the situation in our countries.
President
All
Investments should be made in areas where Belarus already has competencies - Lukashenko
Lukashenko expresses condolences to Serbia for victims of accident at Novi Sad railway station
Belarus brings together more than 600 participants from 45 countries to discuss Eurasian security
Alexander Lukashenko names four threats to global security
Politics
All
Society
All
The whole truth about Kuropaty: Are there actually any graves there?
150 tons of humanitarian cargo - Belaya Rus helps people in affected regions of Russia
How Belarus secured a place among the world's most powerful countries
"We continue moving towards peace" - Participants on Eurasian security conference
In the world
All
Regions
All
Zone X
All