3.42 RUB
3.31 USD
3.58 EUR
Minsk became center of discussing Union State issues
During the week, Minsk became the center for discussion of the Union State issues. The allied cooperation between Belarus and Russia is tens of billions of dollars in commodity turnover, projects in the social sphere, economy and politics.
That's just one of these ambitious projects is the Union State.
The next dialogue will not have to wait long. Next week the Forum of the Regions of Belarus and Russia begins.
The Union State is 17 million square kilometers and more than 156 million consumers. The aggregate GDP is about 2 trillion dollars. The two capitals are Moscow and Minsk. The main body is the Supreme State Council. It includes heads of state, government, heads of chambers of parliaments. It approves the overall budget, personnel changes, and coordinates the internal and external policies of the integration association.
President
All
Family capital program in Belarus extended until 2029 - President signs decree
People will judge by deeds - President sets tasksfor Belarus farmingin next five years
Lukashenko tells what is the main task of politicians in the pre-election period
Lukashenko: Minsk and Ankara connected by many interesting projects in wide variety of areas
Politics
All
Society
All
Belarusians can submit proposals on online platform "People's Five-Year Plan"
Church in honor of Saint Sava of Serbia being built in the multifunctional complex "Minsk-Mir
Rachkov: Conference on Eurasian Security arouses commotion
Updated concept of Union State security discussed at International Conference in Minsk
In the world
All
Regions
All
Zone X
All