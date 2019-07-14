Minsk became center of discussing Union State issues

During the week, Minsk became the center for discussion of the Union State issues. The allied cooperation between Belarus and Russia is tens of billions of dollars in commodity turnover, projects in the social sphere, economy and politics.

That's just one of these ambitious projects is the Union State.

The next dialogue will not have to wait long. Next week the Forum of the Regions of Belarus and Russia begins.

The Union State is 17 million square kilometers and more than 156 million consumers. The aggregate GDP is about 2 trillion dollars. The two capitals are Moscow and Minsk. The main body is the Supreme State Council. It includes heads of state, government, heads of chambers of parliaments. It approves the overall budget, personnel changes, and coordinates the internal and external policies of the integration association.