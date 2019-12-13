3.42 RUB
Agenda of House of Representatives regular session includes bills on free economic zones and Great Sone industrial park
The bills on free economic zones and the work of the industrial park Great Stone will be considered today at a regular session of the House of Representatives. Also, the legal foundations of the securities market in Belarus will be considered. The Head of the Ministry of Finance will submit the document to the MPs in the first reading. Another point of the agenda is ratification of the international protocol between the governments of Belarus and Russia on natural gas supplies and amendments to the Eurasian Union Treaty.
