Easter truce planned in Eastern Ukraine
This was announced after the meeting of the Tripartite Contact Group, said OSCE Special Representative Martin Sajdik.
The diplomat said that additional measures to ensure regional security and humanitarian demining were also discussed in subgroups. In addition, Martin Sajdik urged the parties to the conflict to ensure the sustainable functioning of vital civilian infrastructure. The next meeting of the contact group will be held in Minsk on April 24.
