CIS observers visit Belarus regions

The election issues were discussed today in Minsk Region Executive Committee, which was visited by the representatives of the Monitoring Mission of the Commonwealth of Independent States. The head of the mission got acquainted with the peculiarities of the Central Region Election Commission. The observers from the CIS are being accredited now. 45 of them will work long-term. More than 400 people will come from different countries to Belarus before the election. In addition, the representatives of other international organizations will arrive to observe the election campaign and the election themselves.



The delegations of the CIS Monitoring Mission will visit all regions of Belarus to study the specifics of the election campaign in the near future.