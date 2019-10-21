Campaigning of candidates for deputies begins

The election campaign to the House of Representatives is entering an active phase, and the election campaign of candidates for deputies has begun. Candidates start a direct struggle for votes. From today to November 6, candidates for deputies will be speaking on radio and television on working days. The radio shows are from 7:00 to 8:00 a.m. TV broadcasts will take place in the evening prime time - at 19:00. From this day on, the candidates can be seen on the TV channel Belarus 3. TV airtime is free of charge for all participants in the political race. Elections to the House of Representatives are scheduled for 17 November.