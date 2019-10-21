3.39 RUB
3.38 USD
3.56 EUR
Campaigning of candidates for deputies begins
The election campaign to the House of Representatives is entering an active phase, and the election campaign of candidates for deputies has begun. Candidates start a direct struggle for votes. From today to November 6, candidates for deputies will be speaking on radio and television on working days. The radio shows are from 7:00 to 8:00 a.m. TV broadcasts will take place in the evening prime time - at 19:00. From this day on, the candidates can be seen on the TV channel Belarus 3. TV airtime is free of charge for all participants in the political race. Elections to the House of Representatives are scheduled for 17 November.
President
All
Lukashenko on checks at Russian border: Freedom of movement for people must be ensured
Lukashenko: Smolensk understands that we must be together and help each other
Lukashenko: Agricultural sector is among the most efficient branches of Belarusian economy
Lukashenko: Those who want to start a war in Belarus are afraid of our unity
Politics
All
Society
All
Belarus ready to resume air traffic with Europe. But on what condition?
What Belarusian services is Argentina interested in?
Why did Biden administration authorize Ukraine to pound missiles deep into Russian territory?
Lukashenko: Agricultural sector is among the most efficient branches of Belarusian economy
In the world
All
Regions
All
Incidents
All