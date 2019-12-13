A life-and-death struggle - that's how Belarusian Defense Minister Viktor Khrenin described what is happening today in our region. The U.S. continues to fight for its own hegemony in the world and access to other people's resources by proxy of ordinary Ukrainians. The proxy war unleashed against the Union State will determine the future development, including of the entire world: whether it will be a globalist world order with a dictatorship of the West or the time of an equal and multipolar world. What should we get ready for, and how high will be the price for security in the region? The main messages of the Moscow Conference on International Security were analyzed by Maria Petrashko.

Any adequate person, who has minimal knowledge of history and understands what fascism is and how scary it is, understands all the tasks and all the necessity of special operations to protect the residents of Donbass and ensure security in our region as a response to the build-up of NATO offensive weapons. But in such matters there is not only a moral component, but also a legal one. Here, the truth is on our side, too. The special operation to protect Donbass fully complies with international law! After all, when Kosovo was separated from Serbia, the International Court of Justice ruled that when a territory is separated from a state, it is not necessary to ask the central authorities for permission to do so. The question then is why sanctions are being imposed on Moscow, or where are the sanctions imposed on Washington? It is clear that at that time the UN court made the ruling under pressure from Western countries, but law is law. Or must this rule be used only with the permission of NATO? Our Minister of Defense, speaking at the Moscow Conference on International Security, also drew attention to the heavy dependence on hegemons



Viktor Khrenin, Minister of Defense of Belarus: In fact, international security institutions have been discredited. The criticism of their passive stance and unwillingness to address pressing international issues is quite justified. The desire to preserve the budgets of their structures during a pandemic has had a detrimental effect. The UN, OSCE, and other organizations have become hostages of donor states and are actually forced to consider their politicized agenda.

We see the consequences of this subordination in all areas of life. For example, the origin of the COVID-19 pandemic is still unknown, even WHO cannot find answers. There are a lot of biological laboratories in post-Soviet countries - Belarus warned about their dangers two years ago at the Beijing forum. But this is not only the development of biological weapons that will affect the whole world. Pumping weapons into Ukraine, in which the countries of the West seem to be struggling in generosity, will not bypass the sponsors themselves either, although they hope to make a mess only in our region...

The sharp aggravation of the situation in and around Ukraine, the West's military support for Nazism and extremism, and stirring nationalist contradictions not only do not contribute to the speedy resolution of the military conflict, but can also lead to the fact that the fight against this evil will undermine the prospects for peaceful life for the European peoples for a long time. Alexander Volfovich, State Secretary of the Security Council of Belarus

Add to this the growing dissatisfaction with the authorities within the EU countries and Kiev's active resale of weapons on black markets. However, European politicians talk about the future of the European Union in a very specific way, turning to the approving gaze of Washington. The U.S. goals are very clear - to maintain hegemony, and economic stability, albeit at the expense of others. Even at the cost of a global military conflict.

They need conflicts to maintain their hegemony. That is why they have prepared the people of Ukraine for the fate of cannon fodder, implemented the "anti-Russia" project, turned a blind eye to the spread of neo-Nazi ideology, the mass murder of residents of Donbass, pumped and continue to pump the Kiev regime with weapons, including heavy ones. Vladimir Putin

The situation in Ukraine shows that the U.S. is trying to prolong this conflict. In the same way, they act by stirring the conflict potential in Asia, Africa, Latin America.

And not just logic proves the fact that everyone in the West fights only for their own benefit and not for any democracy, that no one thinks either about the peaceful population of Donbass or about the soldiers of the Ukrainian army. And this is proved by the facts.

It is not the fate of the Kiev regime that worries the West. As it can be seen from the information received by the Foreign Intelligence Service, Western handlers have almost written it off and are busy developing plans for the partition and occupation of at least part of the Ukrainian land. Vladimir Matveev, representative of the Russian Foreign Intelligence Service (SVR), Colonel General

As for casualties among soldiers of the Ukrainian army, the data are severely understated, the Russian Defense Minister pointed out. He hinted who bears full responsibility for the thousands of deaths.

The operations of the Armed Forces of Ukraine are planned in Washington and London. Not only the coordinates of targets for strikes are provided by Western intelligence, but also the input of this data into weapons systems is carried out under the full control of Western specialists. Sergey Shoigu

The Russian Defense Minister also had to dispel the myth created by Western propaganda about an alleged imminent nuclear strike by Moscow. According to Minister Shoigu, from the military point of view there is no need to use nuclear weapons in Ukraine. Can the U.S. Secretary of Defense say the same thing? The question is open. After all, a year ago Washington created the AUKUS, which included the United States, UK, and Australia. What are the goals of their cooperation? They include creating defense technology, helping Australia build nuclear-powered submarines, and working together on hypersonic weapons. Is there any guarantee that AUKUS will not grow into a politico-military alliance that can apply NATO's know-how on joint nuclear training? – No. There are no such guarantees at all, considering how many times Western partners have overstepped their promises of non-expansion and other strategically important agreements.

In the global dimension, the emergence of a nuclear fleet in Australia will give other states an excuse to begin developing similar weapons. The Pandora's Box will be opened, the global nuclear arms race will resume. Sergey Shoigu

