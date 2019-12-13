We need to maximize the process of accession to SCO - says Golovchenko

We are not looking for ways to the West. We did not impose sanctions and bans. With the sanctions war being waged against us, foreign economic activity is a key priority. There is no place for empty rhetoric, formal reports and activities for the sake of appearances. We have quite successfully passed through the most acute period associated with the economic pressure on us. This required serious efforts, strain on personnel at all levels. Today we can say that the economic blitzkrieg failed. We must keep integration with our main partner - the Russian Federation, and such integration organizations as the CIS, EAEU, SCO, and so on, in the focus of special attention.

Roman Golovchenko, Prime Minister of Belarus