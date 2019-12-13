PoliticsPresidentSocietyEconomyIncidentsHealthTechnologyCultureRegionsSportIn the worldTelegram newsHorizon

We need to maximize the process of accession to SCO - says Golovchenko

"A diplomat is a citizen of the Republic of Belarus. No matter what country he works in, no matter what functions he performs, he must first of all be a patriot, a living example of honest and selfless service to the homeland," Prime Minister Roman Golovchenko set the tasks for the Foreign Ministry, introducing the new Foreign Minister Sergei Aleinik to the Foreign Ministry's staff.

Golovchenko stressed: the global challenges facing the ministry have not changed. No one has cancelled foreign relations, political and especially economic. And sanctions, restrictions and restrictions are not eternal.

We are not looking for ways to the West. We did not impose sanctions and bans. With the sanctions war being waged against us, foreign economic activity is a key priority. There is no place for empty rhetoric, formal reports and activities for the sake of appearances. We have quite successfully passed through the most acute period associated with the economic pressure on us. This required serious efforts, strain on personnel at all levels. Today we can say that the economic blitzkrieg failed. We must keep integration with our main partner - the Russian Federation, and such integration organizations as the CIS, EAEU, SCO, and so on, in the focus of special attention.
Roman Golovchenko, Prime Minister of Belarus

President

All

Politics

All

Society

All

In the world

All

Regions

All

Zone X

All