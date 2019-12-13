3.42 RUB
3.33 USD
3.63 EUR
We need to maximize the process of accession to SCO - says Golovchenko
"A diplomat is a citizen of the Republic of Belarus. No matter what country he works in, no matter what functions he performs, he must first of all be a patriot, a living example of honest and selfless service to the homeland," Prime Minister Roman Golovchenko set the tasks for the Foreign Ministry, introducing the new Foreign Minister Sergei Aleinik to the Foreign Ministry's staff.
Golovchenko stressed: the global challenges facing the ministry have not changed. No one has cancelled foreign relations, political and especially economic. And sanctions, restrictions and restrictions are not eternal.
We are not looking for ways to the West. We did not impose sanctions and bans. With the sanctions war being waged against us, foreign economic activity is a key priority. There is no place for empty rhetoric, formal reports and activities for the sake of appearances. We have quite successfully passed through the most acute period associated with the economic pressure on us. This required serious efforts, strain on personnel at all levels. Today we can say that the economic blitzkrieg failed. We must keep integration with our main partner - the Russian Federation, and such integration organizations as the CIS, EAEU, SCO, and so on, in the focus of special attention.
President
All
It must be up to the mark - Lukashenko tells how presidential election should be held
Lukashenko confident in ability of Belarus and Russia's Tula region to reach $1 billion in trade
Investments should be made in areas where Belarus already has competencies - Lukashenko
Lukashenko expresses condolences to Serbia for victims of accident at Novi Sad railway station
Politics
All
Society
All
In the world
All
Regions
All
Zone X
All