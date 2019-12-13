The austerity mode has been turned on in Europe. Using stairs instead of elevators and cold water shower can save Europe in the opinion of European officials. The irony of fate is that European politicians promised economic collapse to Belarus due to sanctions, but they saw a complete failure themselves. The same happened with the lessons of democracy - they themselves welter in protests and police brutality.



What does European TV keep silent about? - Learn from the author's commentary of Maria Petrashko.



Greetings to all! I'm Maria Petrashko - the Agency of TV News! You won't see it on European TV, and the opposition media won't tell you how many promises and pledges turned out to be nothing. And the "incredible" protesters, who escaped abroad did not get the promised financial assistance from the opposition... Although this happens all around.



Svyatoslav Vyshinsky, Ukrainian journalist: "The Migration Service of Ukraine denies the extension of the residence permit to foreigners on a wholesale scale. The remaining Belarusian IT specialists are collecting their belongings to leave for Europe. Most of them have already left."



They left having been robbed... We heard sighs that Ukrainian accounts of Belarusian citizens were blocked on February 24... Well, didn't these fleeing runaways know that love for Ukraine is expensive and Ukrainian authorities are not used to stay without financial aid... Anyway, this is not the point. European officials, especially the Poles and the Balts, are tired of promising how the Belarusian economy will fall under the pressure of sanctions. Only for some reason, not Belarusian, but European companies and enterprises are forced to close and declare themselves bankrupt due to the unprofitability of work in the conditions of the energy and financial crises. And I am even talking about our cooperation with Qatar or Pakistan and so on...



Vadim Borovik, political scientist:



"Today we are developing new markets, primarily in the countries of the Far Arc, we are maintaining our presence in our traditional markets. These are Russia, China, and the UAE. In China, the container traffic has grown 4 times this year. That is, Belarus has strengthened its presence in those markets where products are in demand."



And those who most loudly predicted the collapse of our economy, suddenly felt the irony of fate. Latvia ordered new electric trains from the Czech Republic, and it turned out that it was possible to deliver them on its own only through Belarus. How come? Latvia is a sanctioned country, how can it afford this? Moreover, the security system on the trains is Russian-made, which also contradicts the Russophobic ideology of the Latvian government and greatly stresses their security services. The situation in Poland is funny. The Pans are looking for where to buy coal for the winter. You can buy it from the neighbors, the same Russians and Belarusians under sanctions, but how to transport otherwise through Belarus... to which the Poles staged a blockade. And they disrupted all the logistics. Having cut off the bough on which they sit, did they start to suspect something?



Adrian Klarenbach: "The Law and Justice party imposed an embargo in April 2022, leaving the Poles without coal and gas for the winter. The rest of Europe first stocked up and then made gestures to "fight Putin." The party even paid for 100,000 tons of coal that was supposed to come from Russia. But due to the embargo, we have no coal or money. Russia was the best at it."



But it's not just the Polish government that hates its citizens. This trait unites all those who for some reason tried to teach us about democracy and human rights.



Another of the most popular "fakes" of pro-Western propaganda is that Belarus participates in the Special Military Operation of Ukraine. Everyone has already confirmed that there is no Belarusian army there, but the academy of lies produces fakes. Well, why tell a stupid obvious thing, if you can competently play along. Of course, we are involved, the question is how...



Alexander Lukashenko, President of Belarus:



"Today, our participation lies in the fact that we treat Russians and Ukrainians, feed Russians and Ukrainians and provide asylum to the majority refugees from Ukraine. 400-500 people come to us per day. We equalize them completely in rights. That's our involvement. But we didn't kill anyone there and we're not going to kill them."



And now let's use what the opposition fans and pro-Western media lack - logic. For Kiev, Belarus is a direct threat from the north, and any maneuvers in our territory are annoying. This plays into the hands of our strategic partners. And the regime of increased terrorist danger is not only necessary, but also emphasizes our serious intentions to protect our own security. As for the next fake that the NATO alliance can enter the Ukrainian conflict openly, and not covertly supplying weapons, mercenaries and instructors, I already told you that the alliance needs nuclear exercises to distract Europeans and Americans from the peak of social problems. But as for the open participation of NATO in the conflict, it’s all about finance as well ... The trade relations of NATO countries with Russia have not been canceled (even in spite of the sanctions. And an open confrontation would hit the infrastructure and Europe would not see any gas, oil, coal, or metals... And if suddenly there are not enough American Highmars for all - would we end up fighting with sticks and spades?



@realist_belarus The deployment of a regional group of troops does not mean the entry of Belarus into the war, it is rather a reaction to military threats along the perimeter of the borders.



@ctrs2018 There is no need for the participation of the joint forces of the Russian Federation and Belarus in the special operation, the current group copes - the head of the State Duma Committee on Defense Andrei Kartapolov. The gun didn't fire. It was left hanging on the wall.



Literate politicians sometimes do not need to shoot, it is enough to show up with a gun or to remind them that the gun is not hanging on the wall, but loaded. And it's aimed at decision-making centers. Well, suddenly they forgot.



