CEC to accept applications for registration of initiative groups to collect signatures until September 17

The course of the parliamentary campaign in Belarus and the details of one of its first stages, the nomination of potential candidates for a deputy mandate, were exposed in an exclusive interview to our channel by the head of the Central Election Commission Lidya Yermoshina. Until September 17, the CEC accepts applications for registration of initiative groups to collect signatures. And this Sunday the next stage of the campaign will begin - the nomination of candidates. There are 3 ways to present your candidacy: to be nominated at a congress from a political party or labor collective (its minimum number is 300 people) or collect a thousand signatures. By September 15, the CEC will determine the polling stations. Belarusians will be able to find them (by location and number) by downloading a special application, it will be launched soon.