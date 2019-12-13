Next meeting of Union State Council of Ministers scheduled for February

The next meeting of the Council of Ministers of the Union State may be held in February. This was stated by Prime Minister Roman Golovchenko, BelTA informs.

"I think we will determine the date in the near future with the Chairman of the Russian government. At the suggestion of the Standing Committee of the Union State, it will most likely take place in February, closer to the middle of the month, I think," said Roman Golovchenko. The meeting is expected to be held in the Russian Federation.

According to him, all the issues of current interaction will be discussed, including those that were discussed in December during the meeting between the two presidents. "As a result, we have given specific instructions, we have made a matrix of implementation of the agreements by both sides. Government officials are now already working on them. So the first thing, probably, is to sum up the results at the Council of Ministers of the Union - how the orders of the presidents have been worked out and the results of the first phase of the Union programs. We will distinguish those issues that haven't yet been resolved," Prime Minister specified.