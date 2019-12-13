3.43 RUB
3.32 USD
3.60 EUR
Next meeting of Union State Council of Ministers scheduled for February
The next meeting of the Council of Ministers of the Union State may be held in February. This was stated by Prime Minister Roman Golovchenko, BelTA informs.
"I think we will determine the date in the near future with the Chairman of the Russian government. At the suggestion of the Standing Committee of the Union State, it will most likely take place in February, closer to the middle of the month, I think," said Roman Golovchenko. The meeting is expected to be held in the Russian Federation.
According to him, all the issues of current interaction will be discussed, including those that were discussed in December during the meeting between the two presidents. "As a result, we have given specific instructions, we have made a matrix of implementation of the agreements by both sides. Government officials are now already working on them. So the first thing, probably, is to sum up the results at the Council of Ministers of the Union - how the orders of the presidents have been worked out and the results of the first phase of the Union programs. We will distinguish those issues that haven't yet been resolved," Prime Minister specified.
He noted that the work with Russian colleagues is ongoing at all levels - between ministries, members and heads of governments. "Meetings are constantly going on; that is Russian delegations are in Belarus, Belarusian delegations are in Russia. Next week the finance ministries will be working in the Russian Federation. So everything that concerns current issues is discussed online," added Roman Golovchenko.
President
All
Belarus brings together more than 600 participants from 45 countries to discuss Eurasian security
Alexander Lukashenko names four threats to global security
What Lukashenko replied to US official on intimidation in correspondence
Lukashenko: I am afraid that we may witness an internal civil war in the US
Politics
All
Society
All
Belarusian-Latvian border: hundreds of trucks forced to idle to enter the European Union
Trenin: If a country is not going to give up, then sanctions make it stronger
Minsk fully ready for II International Conference on Eurasian Security
Church in honor of Saint Sava of Serbia being built in the multifunctional complex "Minsk-Mir
In the world
All
Regions
All
Zone X
All