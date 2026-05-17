Official Visit of Belarusian Parliamentary Delegation to Azerbaijan Begins

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Belarus continues to strengthen strategic partnership with Azerbaijan. A parliamentary delegation led by Igor Sergeyenko, Chairman of the House of Representatives, is beginning an official visit to Baku.

The trip was organized at the instructions of the head of state. A meeting with Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev is planned, where the parties will discuss key areas of bilateral cooperation.