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Official Visit of Belarusian Parliamentary Delegation to Azerbaijan Begins
Text by:Editorial office news.by
Belarus continues to strengthen strategic partnership with Azerbaijan. A parliamentary delegation led by Igor Sergeyenko, Chairman of the House of Representatives, is beginning an official visit to Baku.
The trip was organized at the instructions of the head of state. A meeting with Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev is planned, where the parties will discuss key areas of bilateral cooperation.
The delegation will also participate in the 13th session of the World Urban Forum (WUF), which is being held under the auspices of the UN. Particular attention will be paid to the development of interparliamentary ties.