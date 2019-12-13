EconomyPresidentSocietyPoliticsIncidentsHealthTechnologyCultureRegionsSportIn the worldTelegram newsHorizon

No secrets in decree on "Protection of Sovereignty and State System"

The session of the Security Council was held for the first time after signing of the Presidential Decree on "Protection of Sovereignty and State System".

The President said that the role of the Security Council should be increased, especially in view of all the challenges of our time. By the way, the peculiarity of the decree is that there is no secrecy clause. Alexander Lukashenko insists that every Belarusian should know and understand the actions of the collegial body.

Following the same meeting it became known that the State Secretariat of the Security Council will be given a status of a state body. Such a change will be stipulated in the updated regulation on the Security Council. The events showed that Belarus pays such attention to security for a reason.

