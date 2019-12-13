Belarus and China amount to new level of cooperation

From now on, Belarus and China have "All-Weather Comprehensive Strategic Partnership". This wording means that the friendship between the countries is stable and unchanged regardless of how the international situation changes.



The Belarusian President and the Chinese leader agreed about the intention to raise the level of bilateral interaction on the margins of the SCO summit in Uzbekistan. The head of state assured Xi Jinping of the reliability of Belarusian friendship. It has been verified by time and circumstances.



The high-profile projects of the Belt and Road initiative and its key point, the Great Stone industrial park, confirm this.



"You have always been not just a strong, reliable friend for us. Once again I would like to reaffirm our commitment to deepening relations. We have always supported China on all fundamental issues, such as economic growth, unity, China's integrity, the "one-China policy," said the Belarusian leader. We have always been close to each other on all issues, and even if someone wanted to reproach us for something, they would not find such a reason. It will always be so. We are reliable friends. Whatever it takes, if we have made a promise, we will adhere to this policy and practice.



Cooperation in transport and logistics is defined as the key area, including an increase in container traffic, creation of green railway corridors and development of cross-border automobile logistics. The countries will deepen cooperation in food security, green economy and traditional Chinese medicine.



Nikolai Snopkov, First Deputy Prime Minister of Belarus:



“The declaration adopted in Samarkand is the highest level of cooperation between the two countries: China and Belarus. All-Weather Comprehensive Strategic Partnership. What does it mean? No matter how and where the international situation changes, the two sides maintain close relations in the political, economic and security spheres. The level of relations for the People's Republic of China is the degree of confidence in the country. This is especially important now in a situation of global changes in the world, political games, and economic sanctions. The declaration is not only of a general political and fundamental nature . It also has a specific applied nature. Acceleration of technological and investment cooperation, interregional cooperation with the creation of territories of deep cooperation, in particular with the cities of Chongqing, Qingdao, and Tianjin, are defined as priority tasks for the near future. According to the new declaration, trade, financial and interbank cooperation is a priority task.”



According to the new level of cooperation, Belarus and China intend to further strengthen cooperation in the customs area and between the legal and law enforcement agencies. We are also talking about a partnership in the field of information security and suppression of terrorist and other criminal activities in cyberspace.



