By Svetlana Lukyanyuk: Not only victories in sports, but also positive dynamics in business should become Belarus’ national brand. Comfortable conditions have already been set for this. This is also a benchmark for the development and adoption of new regulatory and legal acts for the near future.

Today, the Parliament concluded the spring session. The lawmakers adopted amendments to the Criminal and Labour Codes and voted for a new mechanism for government procurement.

Regarding the Labour Code, the deputies considered remote work and the new amendments deal with the length of a work day and a leave. Also, the deputies supported proposals on paternity leave for up to 14 days after the birth of the child and the possibility of mothers going to work before the end of their maternity leave of 3 years.

Also, the deputies voted to mitigate criminal liability for economic crimes and drugs and raised the damages. General confiscation was also canceled.