Parliamentary campaign: district election commissions formed

Today, Belarus is completing the formation of district election commissions for the election of deputies of the House of Representatives. And tomorrow candidates to deputies will be able to submit documents for registration of initiative groups on collecting signatures in their support. The next stage of the campaign, the nomination of candidates will be held from September 8 to October 7. A resident of Belarus over the age of 21, who has collected a thousand signatures in his support, can submit his candidacy to participate in the struggle for a seat in the Parliament. Belarus will hold elections to the Council of the Republic on November 7 and parliamentary elections on November 17.