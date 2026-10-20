Parliamentary Delegation from Myanmar Arrives in Belarus for Official Visit

A parliamentary delegation from Myanmar, led by the Speaker of the House of Nationalities of the Assembly of the Union, Aung Lin Dwe, has arrived in Belarus for an official visit. The guests were welcomed in the finest Belarusian tradition—with bread and salt.

This visit serves as a continuation of the implementation of agreements reached at the highest level. Although thousands of kilometers separate Belarus and Myanmar, the two nations remain steadfast friends and reliable partners.

The distinguished guests arrived in Belarus at the invitation of the Chairperson of the Council of the Republic, Natalya Kochanova. For Belarus, Myanmar is a vital partner in the Southeast Asian region. Despite the geographical distance, the two countries are actively developing bilateral cooperation.

Trade turnover between the nations has seen exponential growth. Shared interests include the diversification of export markets, the strengthening of national security, technological exchange, and mutual political support on the international stage.

Relations between the two states took on a fundamentally new, strategic character in 2025, when the President of Belarus, Alexander Lukashenko, paid an official visit to the Southeast Asian nation.

On October 20, the agenda includes a wide range of topics concerning bilateral engagement—spanning not only the economic sphere but also the humanitarian and social sectors. Throughout the day, the distinguished guests will explore Belarus’s historical and cultural heritage.

During the official visit, which will continue until October 23, a memorandum of cooperation is set to be signed.