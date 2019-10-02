OSCE observers to arrive in Belarus October 7

Belarus is waiting for the arrival of the OSCE observers at the upcoming parliamentary elections. The advance team will be here next week, on October 7. This was announced today by the head of the Central Election Commission Lidya Yermoshina. The exact number of observers is not yet known, and it will become clear, when the first representatives of the organization arrive. The election campaign is generally calm. There were only a few warnings for minor violations of the parliamentary race.



The election of deputies will be held in Belarus on November 17, while senators will be appointed a little earlier, on November 7.