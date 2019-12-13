Talks between leaders of Belarus and Russia in Sochi last more than six hours

This week our President paid a working visit in Sochi. The talks between the leaders of Belarus and Russia were very rich and interesting. The press and social networks had a lot to talk about.

The politicians demonstrated that formalities were not important for them: there were no regulations and no dress code, and the locations for the negotiations were even the mountain slopes. The talk lasted for more than 6 hours on the main day of the negotiations: they discussed integration, economy, joint projects and international agenda.

Last year was a difficult year for the economies. But figures and facts show that even against the background of the pandemic we managed to maintain a good dynamics. We did not freeze bilateral projects: take, for instance, the opening of the nuclear power plant. We did not lose much in trade - it amounted to $29 billion. Such a compact state as Belarus is Russia's fourth most important trading partner.