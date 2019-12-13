3.42 RUB
Talks between leaders of Belarus and Russia in Sochi last more than six hours
This week our President paid a working visit in Sochi. The talks between the leaders of Belarus and Russia were very rich and interesting. The press and social networks had a lot to talk about.
The politicians demonstrated that formalities were not important for them: there were no regulations and no dress code, and the locations for the negotiations were even the mountain slopes. The talk lasted for more than 6 hours on the main day of the negotiations: they discussed integration, economy, joint projects and international agenda.
Last year was a difficult year for the economies. But figures and facts show that even against the background of the pandemic we managed to maintain a good dynamics. We did not freeze bilateral projects: take, for instance, the opening of the nuclear power plant. We did not lose much in trade - it amounted to $29 billion. Such a compact state as Belarus is Russia's fourth most important trading partner.
The heads of state discussed, among other things, the integration agenda. About 30 areas for the development of cooperation and roadmaps were outlined earlier. The governments of the two countries work on their implementation. A new agreement concerns vaccination. Russia has already presented its technology for the production of Sputnik V to Belarus. Our country plans to start producing it in March.
