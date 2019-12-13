3.40 RUB
Prospects for development of Belarusian-Mexican cooperation
The Speaker of the Council of the Republic Natalia Kochanova met with the Mexican ambassador to Belarus. The speaker of the upper house of parliament noted that there were many points of contact between our countries. First of all it is socially oriented policy of the state. In both Mexico and Belarus the well-being of the population is a priority. The parties expressed their intention to improve trade and economic relations.
Eduardo Villegas Megias, Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Mexico to Belarus (concurrently):
“I visited MTZ and was surprised by the professionalism with which machinery is created. Mexico is interested in agricultural relations. It is well developed in Belarus. Our country is interested in buying Belarusian tractors and fertilizers. Both the government and private business are interested in it.”
Last year marked 30 years since the establishment of diplomatic relations between Belarus and Mexico.
