First day of state visit of Belarus President to Zimbabwe

Today is the first day of the state visit of the Belarusian President to Zimbabwe. In the language of diplomacy, this is the highest protocol status of the visit.

Alexander Lukashenko is expected in the capital city of Harare in the afternoon. He is expected to be received personally by President Emmerson Mnangagwa.

The Belarusian-Zimbabwean business forum has been open since early morning, where officials and representatives of business circles have an opportunity to communicate and discuss areas of cooperation. Our specialists see the most promising areas for bilateral cooperation in healthcare, food, light industries, mechanical engineering, metallurgy, fuel and energy, mining, chemical and woodworking industries.

A special attention at the forum was drawn to the target product for hot countries, the real sensation was made by the stand with the Belarusian ice-cream, which everybody wanted to try. There was also a colorful modernization: the ice cream went perfectly with the local orange juice.