First working day of new Council of Ministers

Today is Monday, 20 August. The first working day of a new team of the Council of Ministers, the youngest Cabinet of Ministers with fresh ideas in the solution of the already indicated problems. The main of them is the growth of people's well-being.

These guidelines were also heard at the 5th All-Belarusian Assembly and during the Address to the people and the parliament and at meetings and seminars, and during the President's trips to the regions.

Therefore, after signing the Decree on the appointment of a renewed government team, the President clearly indicated the main accents: discipline and integrity of the government directly determines the well-being of people.

This was stressed today by Prime Minister Sergei Rumas. He is a skilled manager, he already worked in the government during the hard times of devaluations and deficits, after successfully managed the Development Bank, which revived our woodworking.

Alexander Turchin in the capacity of the first deputy will be responsible for the economy, IT and financial sector. Vladimir Kukharev will be in charge of transport, construction and housing and communal services, Igor Lyashenko will be responsible for petrochemistry and industry, and the social sphere will depend on Igor Petrishenko.

A year and a half ago, the President announced a course on building an IT-country. Much has already been done. A decree on the digital economy was adopted. Thanks to the document, the export of services in the High-Tech Park exceeded $ 1 billion for the first time, and the number of residents increased significantly.