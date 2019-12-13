S. Rumas and D. Medvedev have telephone conversation on initiative of Belarusian side

The telephone conversation took place between Prime Minister of Belarus Sergei Rumas and Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev. The parties discussed and agreed on the results of the recent talks of the leaders of the working group on creating proposals for the development of the Belarusian-Russian integration. The Prime Ministers also agreed to inform the Presidents of Belarus and Russia about the results of the agreements reached in the framework of the talks between ministers Dmitry Krutoy and Maxim Oreshkin by meeting on December 20 in St. Petersburg.